THE First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s premier and leading financial services provider, has announced the launch of the Verve Global Card. In partnership with Verve International (Interswitch Group) and Discover Financial Services, the launch took place at Times Square New York City on Monday, 12 August 2019.

In attendance at the event were Gbenga Shobo, FirstBank’s deputy managing director; Chuma Ezirim, Group Executive, eBusiness & Retail Product; Folasade Femi-Lawal, head, Card & Messaging Business, andMitchell Elegbe, Interswitch Group’s Founder; and Mike Ogbalu, Divisional chief executive officer, CEO, Verve; Joseph Hurley, Discover Financial Services’ Senior Vice President, Payment Services, and Diane Offereins, executive vice president, Payment Services, amongst others were also in attendance.

The Verve Global Card, an introduction by Verve International to FirstBank, is a new entry to the array of card products offered by FirstBank to its customers. The FirstBank Verve Global Card is an enhancement to the existing Verve Debit card with exclusive capacity for domestic and cross border transactions across all channels. The card can be linked to Savings & Current accounts, with a “Safetoken” extra protection for web-based transactions.

On the launch, Shobo said, “in partnership with Verve International, we are pleased to launch the Verve Global Card as it reinforces our commitment to putting our customers first with innovative and state of the art financial products and services that promote seamless transactions regardless of where they are across the globe.”

“I enjoin every FirstBank customer and the general public to visit the nearest FirstBank branch and request for the card to enjoy seamless cashless transactions” he concluded.

The first transaction of the Verve Global Card was carried-out by the Deputy Managing Director, FirstBank, Gbenga Shobo at Swarovski Shop located on Times Square.

– Aug. 20, 2019 @ 17:59 GMT |

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)