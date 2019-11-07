PRINCE Dimkpa, a business consultant, on Wednesday in Lagos urged Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) to be transparent in business communication to ensure customer loyalty.

Dimkpa, also Chief Executive Officer of KR&D Consulting Ltd., said this at a youth-focused workshop and training on skill upgrade with the theme, “Re-Focusing Mindset for Wealth Creation”.

He spoke on the topic, “Communication in Business as Tool for Loyalty”.

According to him, communication is the life blood of any organisation and in communicating, one needs to be transparent to ensure customer loyalty.

“When one has a loyal customer in business, one can easily sleep well because the business will be moving and this is due to the fact that customers come and stay.

“Customer loyalty pays off and customer loyalty programme end up paying for themselves.

“But there must be integrity and transparency in business communication because at the end of the day whatever one does in business will come,’’ he said.

He listed two methods that would ensure customer loyalty as new customer discount and contract commitment period.

Dimkpa highlighted the goals of effective business communication to include receiver understanding, receiver response, favourable relationships and organisational goodwill.

He said that SMEs should consider limiting barriers such as semantic and language barrier, cultural diversity, gender differences, physical, psychological and status barrier as menace affecting the business.

To overcome the barriers, he said SME operators should listen well, simplify message, obtain feedback, analyse it and respond, repeat message and be informal when necessary.

“Most companies have realised how important it is to speak the language of the masses e.g. pidgin and other vernacular languages to reach their customers,’’ he said.

Mr Iyke Diribey, snail and grass-cutter consultant with Raygold Farm, enlightened the SMEs operators on the benefits of investing in snail farming.

According to him, with as little as N50,000, one can start a snail farm at the back on one’s house.

“Snail produce year-in- year-out as long as they are provided with food and water by the farmer.

“Their pen should be built tight and cleaned every day to reduce the sliminess and prevent them from predators such as centipede, soldier-ant, snakes and others.

“They eat vegetables and fruits except for anything that contains salt,’’ Diribey said.

Nov. 7, 2019

