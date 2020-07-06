Vodacom Nigeria gets new MD

THE board of Vodacom Business Africa (Nigeria) Limited has appointed Mr Valentine Chime, as the new Managing Director for its operations.

The News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) reports that Vodacom Business Nigeria is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Vodacom Group.

A statement signed on Monday by Mrs Onyinye Ago, Senior Account Executive, said Chime joins the Company from Aruwa Capital, a private equity company investing across West Africa.

Ago stated that Chime would drive the Company’s vision of becoming Africa’s leading cloud and digital service provider.

She quoted Chime in the statement as saying “Vodacom Business Africa (Nigeria) Limited is well-known and very respected in the industry, and I look forward to taking up this mission.

“Covid-19 has accelerated digital transformation, and we are perfectly positioned to deliver intelligent connectivity through seamless delivery of cloud and digital services and technologies to our clients.

“We are about simpler, seamless solutions; I look forward to building on this and growing the business.”

Ago said that Chime had earlier held various C-suite positions in a number of portfolio companies in different sectors.

NAN

– Jul. 6, 2020 @ 19:09 GMT |

