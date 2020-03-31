Sylvester Orji-Okafor, Anambra West Transition Committee chairman, has cautioned against disobeying the state government directive on curbing spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Orji-Okafor stressed this during a meeting with President’s General of 10 communities at Umueze-Anam, Anambra West Local Government Area, LGA.

He said that government was working to ensure that it contained the spread of the virus by initiating preventive measures that people ought to embrace.

“We should not make it difficult for government; we should embrace an approach set by government to curtail the spread of COVID-19.

Government had directed that there should be no social gathering involving up to 30 persons.

It had also banned other forms of meetings, parties, weddings, title-taking and funerals.

“From the report so far, our people are flaunting these directives which calls for serious concerns,’’ the chairman said.

“Our people are still holding funeral ceremonies, which are against government directive.

“We should desist from such acts or else Government may be forced to compel all to obey by force.

“It is actually for our good and in our best interest to stay at home; stay safe and be alive to tell the story of Coronavirus,’’ Orji Okafor said.

The chairman later held similar meetings with all traditional rulers, appealing to them for proper sensitisation of the people on the pandemic.

“Our people should be told to maintain good hygiene practice like washing of hands thoroughly and regularly; maintain social distancing, at least a meter apart.

“They should also be told not to stage funerals, burials, weddings, Church meetings and other social gatherings.’’

Orji-Okafor impressed on community leaders to make use of town criers to spread the message to all nooks and crannies of Anambra West.

Joe Obidike, president general of Ifite-Anam, responding on behalf of his colleagues, promised to deliver the message to their wards in their respective villages.

– Mar. 31, 2020 @ 14:29 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)