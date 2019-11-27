THE World Bank provided a grant of 52.5 million dollars for an Afghan Gas Project that would provide sustainable supply of natural gas to independent power producers in northern Afghan region, official said on Wednesday.

Henry Kerali, World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan was quoted in the statement as saying.

The Gas Project will provide direct financing and technical assistance for the construction, operation and maintenance of a gas pipeline from Shiberghan to Mazar-i-Sharif and a new natural gas desulfurisation amine plant, a statement said.

The project will also help in establishment of a strong institutional, regulatory, and contract management framework based on the principles of good governance in the gas sector, the statement added.

“By investing in critical gas infrastructure and developing a strong foundation for good governance in the gas sector.

“The project will improve Afghanistan’s energy supply, which is currently critically low, and contribute to poverty reduction,” Kerali said.

“This project is one element of the World Bank Group’s broader support for improved energy access in Afghanistan, as part of an ongoing commitment to help developing countries extend access to reliable, affordable and sustainable energy for their citizens,” the statement.

The Afghan Ministry of Mines and Petroleum will lead the overall implementation of the project in close coordination with other government agencies, including the Afghanistan Gas Enterprise, and the Afghanistan Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority.

