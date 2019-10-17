THE Managing Director of Jumia Food, Mr Guy Futi, has urged Africans to leverage on digital solutions to tackle the issue of hunger.

A statement issued on Wednesday in Lagos by Jumia Food to commemorate World Food Day, quotes Futi as saying one of the biggest challenges facing the world today was global hunger.

He said that a United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) report indicates the there were 821 million people in the world who do not get enough food to lead a normal, active life.

“In fact, a 2019 report by the WFP confirms a rise in world hunger for the third year in a row.

“There were 821 million chronically undernourished people in the world last year, up from 811 the previous year, “Futi said.

The Jumia Food boss said that Africa was the region with the greatest prevalence of hunger in the world.

Futi said that the hunger situation was dire in Africa “and the numbers keep rising daily”.

He however said that hunger was a global problem and not exclusive to Africa.

“This is perhaps the reason why the United Nations World Food Programme tagged this year’s celebrations of WorldFoodDay ”Our Actions Are Our Future. Healthy Diets for A ZeroHunger World.

“Jumia through its food marketplace, connects millions across the continent to healthy and delicious meals that are sold at affordable prices.

“The food marketplace is present in 11 countries namely Ivory Coast, Algeria, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Tunisia, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, Tanzania and Uganda.

“In each of these countries, Jumia Food has become the go-to platform to order food,” Futi said.

The managing Director said that in the past, the idea of ordering food online was literally non-existent.

He however, said that with the digital revolution and the painstaking efforts of Jumia, it is now possible for everyone with a mobile phone and internet to order food on the internet.

Futi said that as the World Food Day is being celebrated all hands must be on deck to tackle global hunger.

He said that Jumia Food was playing its part in combating hunger by connecting Nigerians to healthy and affordable foods which are delivered at the quickest possible time.

“Hunger is a global problem, every small action aimed at tackling it will go a long way.

” Jumia is taking action through its food marketplace to make healthy and sustainable diets affordable and accessible to everyone, “Futi said. (NAN)

– Oct 17, 2019 @ 9:25 GMT |

