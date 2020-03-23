WESTERN Union, a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments, informed its money transfer customers that the Company’s money movement network stands ready to help customers deliver vital financial support to friends and families around the world in these challenging times.

Customers can choose to send funds via Western Union’s increasingly adopted digital channels or its vast retail network.

In light of the current COVID-19 pandemic, Western Union understands that some of its customers may look for alternate ways of sending money to their loved ones. Certain retail Agent locations have suspended operations in connection to COVID-19 preventative measures.

Western Union is encouraging customers to opt for digital money transfers offered through westernunion.com and the Western Union Mobile App. Westernunion.com is available to customers in more than 70 countries plus additional territories, and the Western Union Mobile App is available in 40 countries.

Customers can send money globally, track a transfer, and check pricing and exchange rates 24 hours a day, seven days a week on these digital channels.

Transfers can be paid out into Western Union’s global bank account and mobile wallet network as well as at Agent locations worldwide.

Western Union’s vast retail network with more than 500,000 locations globally continues to accept and payout in local currency, except in some locations in certain areas where business operations have been suspended as a result of COVID-19. Customers who want to check the status of operating hours of Western Union locations can use the Agent Locator tool, which is being updated multiple times a day to provide the most accurate and up-to-date information.

“The unprecedented nature of COVID-19 requires every global organization to come together to address the crisis and provide essential services to their customers at this critical time while prioritizing the safety of employees and Agents,” said Hikmet Ersek, President and Chief Executive Officer at Western Union.

Ersek said, “At Western Union, we know that for many of our customers, home is more than one place. As our customers work and try to stay safe in one part of the world, they feel an ever-greater sense of responsibility to support their family and loved ones across the globe.”

“During this crisis, world-wide our customers are increasingly choosing to send money digitally from the comfort and safety of their homes. Our global presence enables people to send and receive money to provide for essentials, including health care and medical supplies.”

At the outset of this outbreak, Western Union activated business continuity plans including preparing and mitigating the risk of COVID-19 for our employees and customers.

Western Union is encouraging its Retail Agents and customers to adhere to guidance from the World Health Organization, WHO, and other leading health authorities, including minimizing social interactions with others. Detailed information and WHO recommendations can be found here.

Regular updates on Western Union services will be provided via a dedicated COVID-19 resource site and can be found here.

– Mar. 23, 2020 @ 15:25 GMT |

