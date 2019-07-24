YOBE Governor, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, on Wednesday assured private investors that government would create enabling environment to promote economic activities.

He gave the assurance in a town hall meeting in Potiskum, saying his administration was committed to providing necessary facilities that would enable the harnessing of the abundant resources in the state.

“Potiskum is known for the construction of bodies of long vehicles; we are committed to constructing a trailer garage and mechanic workshop village to improve the trade, generate more employment opportunities, and create wealth” Buni said.

According to the governor, government will construct modern markets in some major towns to boost commerce and trade.

“As a commercial center, Potiskum will have a befitting modern market to promote business activities,” he added.

The governor said his administration was committed to revolutionising agriculture sector through the implementation of laudable programmes that would make the sector attractive and profitable.

“Farming has remained the mainstay and major employer of our people; government would provide the necessary inputs and enhance mechanized method of farming across the state” the governor said.

Alhaji Salisu Muktari, Chairman, Potiskum Local Government Council, said Potiskum had the largest cattle market in West Africa, and was in dire need of expansion.

“The market deserves expansion to accommodate more traders, create more employment opportunities and improve the economy” he said.

