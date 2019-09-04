THE Yobe state government in partnership with the Nigeria Shippers Council (NSC) is to build a modern “Trailer Transit Camp” in Potiskum to generate 5,000 direct employment and boost revenue.

Gov. Mai Mala Buni, at the ground breaking ceremony of the camp in Potiskum on Wednesday, said the town has over 2,000 articulated vehicles with about 300 hauling goods to other parts of the country daily.

He said the cattle market in Potiskum provides a robust business hub to vehicles transporting cattle to various parts of the country.

“The camp has the capacity to generate 5,000 direct employment opportunities and many more indirect employments.

“Government will provide water, electricity and road linking the camp to the federal highway as measures to create friendly business environment for the ever growing trailer trucks in Potiskum,” he said.

Alhaji Hassan Bello, NSC Executive Secretary, said the partnership was to address infrastructure deficit and to promote economic diversification.

He said road transport accounts for 90 per cent of haulage of goods in the country and, the trailer transit camp would enhance safety and security of transporters and goods.

According to the secretary, the camp will have fuel service station, hotel accommodation, mechanic workshop, clinic and a training center.

He said the camp was necessary in Potiskum because of the huge potentials in grains and cattle markets,

adding that “it serves as a major gateway in cattle trade to some African countries.”

NAN

– Sept. 4, 2019 @ 18:39 GMT |

