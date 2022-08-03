Businessman demands N250,000 from ex-wife in exchange for divorce

A businessman, Isma’il Alfa, on Wednesday demanded N250,000 from his estranged wife Maryam Adamu, who filed a suit seeking for divorce in a Shari’a Court in Magajin Gari, Kaduna.

Alfa, who was represented by his counsel A.A. Liman said he paid N50,000 as dowry to marry Adamu in 2014 and that he also sponsored her education.

“Since, she is the one seeking for divorce and she fears disobeying God, I won’t stop her but she has to pay me N250,000 instead of the N50,000 dowry.

“I married her when she was a secondary leaver and I spent not less than N500,000 for her to run a diploma programme,’ he said.

Earlier, Adamu prayed the court to dissolve her marriage on grounds of Khul’i (redemption) saying she was ready to return the dowry to the defendant.

The complainant who spoke through her lawyer, Salisu Jundullahi, said she bore a son for the defendant.

‘The money he claimed he spent on my education can’t be quantified to child I have for him,” she said..

The judge Malam Rilwanu Kyaudai adjourned the matter until Aug. 18 for ruling.(NAN)

