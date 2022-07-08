Businesswoman docked for allegedly obtaining N30m on false pretence

Hits: 5

A 43-year-old businesswoman, Odunayo Adebayo, on Friday appeared in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court, for allegedly obtaining a loan of N30 million on false pretence.

Adebayo, a resident at N0 9, Aradagun St., Badagry, Lagos, who obtained a loan to repay within six months, is being tried on two counts charges bordering on false pretence and stealing.

The defendant however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem, told the court that the offences were committed on Sept. 1, 2021, at Magbon area of Badagry, Lagos.

Akeem said that the complainant, Mr Shola Olabintan, assisted the defendant in securing a short term loan of N30 million, which was to be paid with interest within six months.

The prosecutor also alleged that the defendant issued a dud cheque to Olabintan.

“The defendant thereafter disappeared, and all efforts to locate her failed,” he claimed.

Akeem however, said Adebayo was later tracked down through her mobile phone, and she was arrested.

The offences, according to the prosecutor, contravened sections 1, 287, and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs B. O Osunsanmi, granted the defendant bail of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi adjourned the case until July 27, for further mention. (NAN)