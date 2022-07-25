Cambodia arrests foreigner, seizing over 45 kg of illicit drugs

CAMBODIA’S anti-drug police have arrested a foreigner for allegedly possessing and trafficking illicit drugs, confiscating more than 45 kilograms of illicit drugs.

The Anti-Drug Police Department (ADP) said in a news release on Monday.

According the police, the 33-year-old man was caught during a raid on his three condo rooms and one hotel room in capital Phnom Penh’s 7 Makara district on earlier on Thursday after a probe for several months.

“Some 24.3 kilograms of ketamine, 14 kilograms of crystal meth, 7.15 kilograms of ecstasy, and 144 grams of nimetazepam were seized from the suspect during the raid,’’ the ADP said.

The Southeast Asian country has no death sentence for a drug trafficker; under its law, a person found guilty of trafficking more than 80 grams of illicit drugs could be jailed for life.

According to the ADP, Cambodia nabbed 7,654 drug suspects, including 99 foreigners, during the January-June period of 2022, confiscating 3.12 tons of illicit drugs and 185 tons of drug ingredients.(Xinhua/NAN)

KN