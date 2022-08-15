Cameron Smith: Open champion withdraws from BMW Championship with hip injury￼

Australian Cameron Smith has withdrawn from this week’s BMW Championship with discomfort in his hip.

The world number two, who won the Open last month, tied for 13th place after carding an even-par 70 in Sunday’s final round at the St. Jude Championship.

“He has been dealing with some on and off hip discomfort for several months, and thought it best to rest this week in pursuit of the FedEx Cup,” Smith’s agent, Bud Martin, said.

The BMW Championship begins on 18 August.

Smith ranks third in the FedEx Cup race behind St. Jude winner Will Zalatoris and world number one Scottie Scheffler.

The 28-year-old is reportedly considering leaving the PGA Tour to join the Saudi-backed rival LIV Golf Invitational series.

BBC SPORT

C.E