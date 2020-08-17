The Christian Association of Nigerian (CAN) and the Muslim Ulama from Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa Local Government Areas in Bauchi have called on Gov Bala Mohammed to actualise agitations for a Sayawa Chiefdom.

They made the call during a courtesy visit to the governor.

Mr Vincent Bogoro, the CAN chairman in Bogoro, commended the governor for his unbiased leadership qualities, and lauded his fairness to all without regard to religious and tribal differences.

“We appreciate you for providing the kind of leadership that tends to bring people together, irrespective of their religious inclination.

“We are appealing to you to actualise Sayawa people’s dream by providing the long awaited chiefdom for the Sayawa people with headquarters in Tafawa Balewa,” he said

Also speaking, Alhaji Faizu Isa, Chief Imam of Bununu in Tafawa Balewa Local Government and leader of the Ulama, regretted that development had eluded Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa because of persistent crises.

He observed, however, that peace had returned to the areas “since the emergence of Mohammed as governor”.

“That is to say that your administration is geared towards restoring peace in the area where crises have torn Muslims and Christians apart.

“Your administration has brought the warring factions together; the Muslims and Christians are championing the same cause – peace – today.

“I never knew we will all come together and champion this cause, but see us together agitating for the actualisation of Sayawa Chiefdom to bring back the peace we used to have in the area,” the Imam said.

Malam Isa appealed to the governor to intensify efforts toward restoring peace between Muslims and Christians so as to establish a conducive atmosphere for growth.

Earlier, Mr Markus Musa, the CAN chairman, Tafawa Balewa Local Government, had reiterated the need to actualise the Sayawa Chiefdom so as to bring lasting solutions to the lingering crises in the area.

He lauded the governor for providing leadership with focus for restoration of peace.

Responding, Gov. Mohammed appreciated their visit and promised to pursue, promote and sustain peace in the area.

He assured them that his administration would not relent in its efforts to end the crisis in the area and all other crises-prone spots in the state.

“I want to restore peace in the area; it is the legacy I want to bequeath to unborn generations. We will do all it takes to restore peace among all people,” he said.

Gov. Mohammed promised that the issue of chiefdom would be addressed among the religious and traditional leaders and stakeholders of the area so as to provide lasting peace. (NAN)

Aug. 17, 2020 @ 23:22 GMT

