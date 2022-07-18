Cancer: Group sensitises 3,500 persons in Bauchi State

GLOBALIMPACT for Rural Innovation Foundation, a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) has sensitised 3,500 persons on cervical cancer, screening and vaccination in Katagum Local Government Area (LGA) of Bauchi state.

The North East Zonal Coordinator of the group, Mr Ahmed Sani stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday in Bauchi.

He said the organisation had extended its outreach targeting stakeholders to project issues around cervical cancer, and create awareness on the disease at the grassroots.

The organisation, he said sensitised 3,500 persons on Cervical cancer at Maluri, Sabon-Gari and Kujuru communities in the area.

‘’The aim of the exercise is to educate rural dwellers on Cervical cancer, hepatitis and mental health screening.

‘’We are advocating for the vaccination and screening to reduce the burden of such diseases, create awareness on early presentation and encourage engagement in the communities,” he said.

Sani said the organisation would expand its outreach to educate rural dwellers on early signs and symptoms of the disease across the state.

He advised women to comply with all screening guidelines and avail themselves to healthcare facilitiesat at all times.

While commending the state government for its investment in the health sector, Sani called for improved access to cervical cancer screening. (NAN)

C.E