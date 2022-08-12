Catholic bishops request foreign help to tackle Africa’s insecurity￼

CATHOLIC bishops, under the auspices of Symposium of Episcopal Conferences of Africa and Madagascar (SECAM), have appealed to the international community to assist Africa in containing its security challenges.

The call was part of the resolution reached at the 19th plenary of the episcopal body in Accra, Ghana, with the theme: “Ownership of SECAM: Security and Migration in Africa.”

In the resolution made available to journalists in Ado-Ekiti, yesterday, by the Catholic Bishop of Ekiti, Most Rev Felix Ajakaye, the clerics lamented the several unwarranted killings in parts of Africa caused by poverty and economic deprivation, besides poor handling of the economy and proliferation of arms for political gains.

The meeting said: “Several regions of our continent are experiencing insecurity due to socio-political instability, violence, poverty, weak health structures, insurgency, terrorism, exploitation of religion for political purposes and lack of respect for environment and good governance.

The clergymen advised Africans, including church leaders, to coalesce efforts with governments of their countries in building peace, warning that perceiving issue of security as government’s sole responsibility would further spell doom for the populace.

In a related development, no fewer that 1,755 Boko Haram terrorists have surrendered to Nigerian troops in the theatre of war.

Outgoing Defence Media Operations boss, Maj.- Gen. Bernard Onyeuko, made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on operational activities of the armed forces and other security agencies from the various operational theatres in the six geopolitical zones of the country.

According to Onyeuko, troops of Operation HADIN KAI have continued to dominate their general area of operation, as they conduct operational activities in villages, mountains, town and cities.

“Troops ambushed Boko Haram terrorists/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists along Uzoro-Gadamayo road in Adamawa State, during which one terrorist was neutralised, while others fled.

He said: “Troops further exploited the area and recovered one AK 49 rifle, one AK47 rifle, four AK49 magazines, 250 rounds of 5.56mm, one bandolier and a mobile phone.

“Also, between July 27 and August 2, 2022, troops conducted fighting patrols, ambushes, clearance and raid operations along Road Pulka-Shave axis, Gabachari, Doksa Village and Buni Yadi town in Borno and Yobe states.”

BESIDES, the Force Commander, Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF), Maj.-Gen. Abul Khalifa Ibrahim, has said troops of Operations Lake Sanity, Hadin Kai and air component of Operation Hadin Kai (OPHK) would collaboratively defeat terrorism.

According to him, the Lake Chad region, comprising Chad, Niger, Cameroun and Nigeria, has become calmer with increased farming and fishing activities.

Ibrahim spoke yesterday at the presentation of medals to troops of Operation Lake Sanity (OPLS) in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

-The Guardian

KN