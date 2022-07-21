Catholic Church mourns priest killed by abductors in Kafanchan

By Christabel Ejenike

THE Catholic Diocese of Kafanchan says that it is with deep sense of sorrow and pains that the Bishop, Clergy, Religious and Laity of the diocese of Kafachan announce the gruesome murder of Very Rev. Fr. John Mark Cheitnum.

The Diocese said in a press statement on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 Fr. John Mark Cheitnum was abducted from the Rectory of the Christ the King Parish Yadin, Lere LGA, of Kaduna state and was brutally murdered by his abductors on the same day July 15. His decomposing corpse was later found on July 19.

Fr. Cheitnum was the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Chairman, Jama’a LGA and also the coordinating Chairman of CAN, Southern Kaduna.

He was the Dean of Kwoi Denary, Director of Communications in the Diocese of Kafanchan and also the Pastor of St. James Parish Fori, Jama’a LGA of Kaduna State.

According to the statement, Fr Cheitnum will be buried on July 21 at the Cathedral of St. Peter Kafanchan, Kaduna state.

It added that the Diocese has declared a two-day mourning for the peaceful repose of his soul and urged everyone not to take laws into their hands.

The diocese also disclosed that her other priest, Rev. Fr. Donatus Cleophas, who was also abducted, escaped from the hands of his abductors and has reunited with the church.

