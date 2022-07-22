CBN heeds Obi’s warnings on currency collapse to save the Naira

…..to monitor politicians account.

AFTERMATHS of the dwindling National currency, the Naira, and the possible concerns recently expressed by the Labour Party Presidential Candidate, Mr Peter Obi on the continued spending of foreign currency by public officials, the Central Bank of Nigeria moves to check the mopping up of dollars at forex market.

The CBN says it’s monitoring the foreign Exchange Market to prevent politicians planning to buy dollar and other foreign currencies to fund their campaigns.

Recall that Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, LP Mr Obi in some of his media interviews decried the brazen use of foreign currency particularly the dollar by politicians and government officials.

Obi had said that every country’s economy is measured by the strength of its currency and described as a deviation from international standard, government officials and politicians blatantly spending foreign currency boldly and without shame.

Clearly in response to Obi’s public denouncing of the situation, the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele on Wednesday announced that the apex bank is monitoring forex and warned politicians mopping up dollars to fund their 2023 election to note its illegality.

According to Emefiele, such action is illegal and could warrant a clampdown from security agents as he warned “those who want to take naira from their account to buy dollars because of election should desist”

The CBN boss threatened to freeze any bank account found to be involved in illegal transaction of dollars and Post No Debt, (PND) will be placed on accounts caught in the act.

But economic watchers who welcomed the CBN move as a good development has the LP party Presidential Candidate to thank for crying out and drawing attention to such illicit act that is affecting the economy greatly.

“We have Obi to thank for raising the timely alarm, the CBN watched and even aided politicians in the two main political parties, the APC and PDP as they rained dollars freely during their National Conventions last month here in Abuja”

The declining currency is already taking a heavy toll on the nation’s economy with many industries in critical areas like the aviation shutting down.

