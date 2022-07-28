Centre begins talent hunt to support youths in peace building 

TREASURE of the Universe, a resort centre based in Kaduna, has begun a two-day talent hunt to support the ambition of youths geared towards peace building in Nigeria.

Speaking at the opening on Thursday, Mr Gabriel Tukura, the Chief Executive Producer of Treasure Hunt, said that the event was to reawaken youths consciousness to ensure a lasting peace in the society.

Tukura said that youths would be engaged in various topics which answered questions on capacity.

”The youth will be engaged in discussion on prospects and job opportunities in the entertainment and hospitality industry.

”They will be auditioned, questioned and examined on their attributes as well as given a chance to showcase their hidden talents,” he said.

The executive producer said that the outcome of the discussion would determine where a person would be fixed to enable such person to explore his or her talent.

“The winners will be taken to Ogun state where a lot of branding will be done on them and tasks will be assigned to each person to determine who will excel and emerge the National peace ambassador.

“We are expecting qualitative youths of unquestionable characters, whose actions and inactions will not be questionable anywhere they find themselves in the country.

“We are targeting 60 participants in the camp, irrespective of their religion, tribe and region; all we are after is getting qualitative youths that will succeed in being embodiments to the whole youths,” Tukura said.

A kannywood actor and singer, Sani Musa, popularly know as ‘Sani Danger’ , said the treasure hunt was a movement to unite the people, especially the youth for peaceful coexistence, irrespective of tribe, religion and cultural barriers.

He said as an actor and singer, he used movies and songs to promote peace and unity, adding that it was what Nigeria needed to excel, especially at a time it was battling with challenges.

“If we should look at activities of developed countries, they accept and embrace others and of course they make valuable contributions which go a along way to ensure development.

“If developed countries accommodated others, why can’t we as Nigerians embrace ourselves to benefit from contributions of one another for our overall development.

“It is high time we understand that our diversity is our strength,” Musa said.

However, one of the participants, Javan John, an athlete and entrepreneur, said that youth had been limited.

”It is time to propagate peace. The saying that we are the leaders of tomorrow, yet no living to show for it or not seeing how it has impacted on us.

“It is time we know that as youths, we are more vulnerable to be used by people to cause chaos. We can sensitise ourselves by standing up for the truth and picking up challenges to preach peace,” he said.

Another participant, Timothy Joseph, a musician and song writer from Plateau, said he was optimistic on being one of the lucky ones to be choosen at the end of the event.

He said that he had some songs which preached peace and love.

He called on the youth to avoid being used by politicians and other elements of destructions in the society to achieve selfish interests.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that youths from 19 Northern states will participate in the ongoing first edition of the talent hunt while the second edition scheduled to hold in Ogun would cover the South.

Also, Islamic and Christian clerics are expected to sensitise the youth to embrace one another and live in peace for development of the country. (NAN)

