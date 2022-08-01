With the clamour for more female representation, gender equality, girl-child education, the call to end violence against women, rape, and other female related problems continues to face strong resistance, the National Assembly may have been fingered as the biggest obstacle to attaining gender equality as most gender sensitive bills brought before the lawmakers were rejected.

By Anthony Isibor.

RECENTLY, the bill to promote women equality in Nigeria was unfortunately thrown out by the male dominated National Assembly. Reports have it that the lawmakers had in the last 10 years stood against 11 bills that sought to promote gender equality.

For instance, the report of the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, Fifth Alteration Bills, and 2022 which had 68 clauses could not pull through because the legislature is largely dominated by the male folks.

The review of Bill No. 35, which focused on Special Seats for women includes Sections 48, 49, 71, 77 & 117. However, they didn’t pull through for the same simple reason of male dominance.

The first Bill sought to create special seats for women in the Senate, House of Representatives and State Houses of Assembly. If the bill had pulled through, it would have meant an additional two seats for each state and the Federal Capital Territory that is to be reserved for women in the House of Representatives, without prejudice to their eligibility and to contest for the other seats.

It would have also translated to one additional seat from each of the three senatorial districts is reserved solely for women in the Houses of Assembly of each state.

Unfortunately, however, during voting on this bill, 30 senators voted in favour of the bill, while 58 voted against the bill in utter disbelieve of the women folks.

The second Alteration Bill which was also rejected by th