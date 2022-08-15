Chartered Architects seek adequate regulation, political will to curb building collapse

THE Association of Nigerian Chartered Architects (ANCA) has called for adequate regulation, enforcement of laws and political will at all levels of government to end the menace of building collapse in the nation.

Mr Bodunrin Oguntoye, National Public Relations Officer, ANCA, made the call while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos.

Oguntoye listed causes of building collapse in Nigeria to include poor and wrong structural designs, inadequate supervision, compromised approvals, age and wrong usage of buildings and government interference.

He called for full enforcement of laws and regulations as well as the use of qualified professionals and proper training of the construction experts.

He said reduction in poverty level in Nigeria would also checkmate corruption of cutting corners to reduce cost, leading to substandard projects execution in the country.

He urged regulatory agencies to always ensure “that materials’ standards are met by manufacturers and importers” and enforce use of quality materials.

“Corruption is hydra-headed. From the relevant government agencies to the professionals, contractors, and clients, lapses and compromises in different standards and expected performance indices have contributed to collapses because of perceived favours.

“Lack of political will by leaders largely accounts for the inconclusive investigations.

“Political interference contributes also.

“Ignorance, fear, and apathy towards legal recourse for victims is a challenge. Insurance, fear of going to court for artisans are involved,” he said.

The ANCA spokesman said sanctions provided for building collapse culprits included manslaughter and other criminal and civil charges which could lead to imprisonment, revocation of professional licences, property seizure and payment of compensations. (NAN)

KN