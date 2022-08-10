China announces completion of military exercises around Taiwan

CHINA’S military exercises around Taiwan have been “successfully” completed for the time being, the eastern command of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced on Wednesday.

The announcement has eased a crisis that had escalated fears about the risk of armed conflict in the region surrounding Taiwan.

Through joint military operations by the armed forces in the sea and air space around the island, the combat capability of the army had been “effectively tested,” the PLA said.

However, changes in the situation in the Taiwan Strait would continue to receive close attention and “regular patrols” are planned.

Military training and other preparations will also continue. The military would “resolutely protect” China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, the PLA command said.

In response to a visit to Taiwan by the Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, China had been conducting large-scale military exercises around the self-governing island since last week.

It was originally announced that the “combat exercises” were to end on Sunday, but they were then extended.

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defence said late Wednesday that Taiwan’s armed forces would flexibly adjust their stance in accordance with threats posed by the enemy and the regional characteristics.

According to the ministry, as of 5 pm (0900 GMT), 10 Chinese navy warships and 36 warplanes were detected in the region surrounding Taiwan over the course of the day.

Among them, 17 Chinese jet fighters crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait, it said.

Earlier, China again threatened to take Taiwan by military means if necessary.

“We will work with the greatest sincerity and exert our utmost efforts to achieve peaceful reunification,” it said in a white paper on the Taiwan issue published by the Chinese government on Wednesday.

“But we will not renounce the use of force, and we reserve the option of taking all necessary measures.

“Use of force would be the last resort taken under compelling circumstances.

“We will only be forced to take drastic measures to respond to the provocation of separatist elements or external forces should they ever cross our red lines,” China added.

While stressing that no foreign interference in Taiwan would be tolerated, the Chinese leadership said: “… let there be no doubt – we will tolerate no foreign interference in Taiwan, we will thwart any attempt to divide our country.

“And we will combine as a mighty force for national reunification and rejuvenation.

“The historic goal of reuniting our motherland must be realised and will be realised.”

China has repeatedly made similar threats regarding Taiwan in the past.

“We want to make it clear here that the people of Taiwan hope to see peace.

“We don’t provoke, we don’t escalate conflicts. Taiwan will never retreat when we defend sovereignty and national security,” Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Wednesday afternoon at a meeting of her Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), Taiwan’s government agency on policy dealings with Beijing, said that the white paper conveyed false statements.

The MAC clarified that the fact of the status quo is that Taiwan insists that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are not subordinate to each other and Taiwan rejects the model of “One Country, Two Systems” that Beijing used to bring Hong Kong back under its control.

The council urged Beijing to acknowledge Taiwan’s constitutional system, which upholds democracy and freedom, and urged it further not to violate Taiwan’s sovereignty.

Stressing Taiwan’s commitment to resist annexation, the council said that Taiwan’s future must be decided in accordance with the will of the people of Taiwan.

The council also called on democratic partners in the world to continue to support Taiwan.

The latest tensions were triggered last week by a visit to Taipei by Pelosi despite Beijing’s fierce opposition.

The Chinese leadership rejects such official contact by other countries with Taiwan because it regards the island as part of its territory.

Taiwan, on the other hand, has long seen itself as independent.

Pelosi defended her trip on Tuesday. What the Chinese are doing now is what they always do, she said, referring to military manoeuvres in the Taiwan Strait.

The Democrat said she had received overwhelming bipartisan support for her visit. (dpa/NAN)

KN