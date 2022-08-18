China-ASEAN forum on health to deepen exchanges, cooperation

THE fourth China-ASEAN Forum on Health holding from Sept. 14 to 16 in Nanning, the capital of south China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region will seek to deepen exchanges and cooperation.

As one of the high-level forums of the 19th China-ASEAN Expo, slated to hold from Sept. 16 to 19, the forum aims to deepen exchanges and cooperation in various fields of health between China and ASEAN countries in the post-Coronavirus (COVID-19) era and strengthen health system resilience.

According to the China-ASEAN Expo Secretariat, the forum will hold a plenary session.

The secretariat said a joint statement will be released, and several cooperation agreements will be signed.

In the meantime, seven sub forums will also take place on themes such as disease prevention and control collaboration, health emergency cooperation, and maternal and child health exchange and cooperation.

Participants will attend the forum offline or online via video conference.

Since the first forum in 2016, China and ASEAN countries have cooperated effectively in fields like infectious disaster control, traditional medicine, the health industry, human resources, and hospital management. (Xinhua/NAN)

