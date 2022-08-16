CHINESE technology in gas turbine power generation plays a key role in Malaysia’s drive toward low-carbon energy, speakers said on Tuesday at the Global Gas Turbine Power Generation Summit.

The summit brought together, representatives from Malaysia, China, Japan, Singapore to discuss the importance of low-carbon power generation while decreasing the consumption of fossil fuels.

Chinese Ambassador to Malaysia Ouyang Yujing said in his speech that the summit provided a good platform for all parties to deepen cooperation in various industrial chains.

He said it was a good opportunity to further understand the concepts of win-win cooperation and green development of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).

“By combining energy technology with power technology and information technology, China has effectively promoted the development of the renewable energy industry,” he said.

“Many Chinese enterprises have made their unique contributions to energy cooperation between China and Malaysia, effectively helping to drive the local economic growth and bringing benefits to local people,” he added.

Ali Biju, Malaysia’s Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources said it was vital for the energy generation sector to address the impact of its activity on climate change through adopting new technologies.

“Many countries have already made commitments to transform their energy systems, relying less on coal and other fossil fuels and fostering the growth of renewable energy sources.

“ And many are looking to transit away from coal to cleaner energy sources,” he said

“As for Malaysia, the government has pledged for no more new coal power plants into the system.

“Our energy policy aims to provide sustainable energy for the environment, a reliable source of electricity with reasonable and affordable prices to the consumers,” he added.

He noted that Malaysia had put in place two combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) power plants, namely the Edra Melaka Power Plant (EMPP) and Sultan Iskandar Power Station, highlighting that the EMPP remained the largest CCGT power plant in Southeast Asia.

The two-day summit from Tuesday to Wednesday is jointly held in four places, namely Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Beijing and Shenzhen in China, and Paris in France. (Xinhua/NAN)

A.I