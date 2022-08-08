China promotes use of land, sea for major projects

CHINA on Monday, announced a host of measures to support the land and sea use for major construction projects.

The Ministry of Natural Resources said the policies would stress the need to guarantee the demand for such factors involved in the implementation of construction projects while adhering to the legal bottom line and the red line of resource security.

“To support economic development, China will simplify the approval of planned land for construction projects.

“It will promote the economical and intensive use of land, optimise land supply, and improve the approval process for the use of sea and islands,’’ said the ministry.

Efforts would also be made to ensure energy and resource security, strictly control sea reclamation, and promote high-quality development through more efficient use of resources, it added. (Xinhua/NAN).

C.E