China’s economy strong with confidence in long-term growth, says Spokesperson

CHINA’S economy is supported by a stable foundation, multiple advantages, strong resilience, and great potential, a spokesperson said on Tuesday, expressing “full confidence” in the country’s economic prospects.

In spite of the adverse impacts of the external environment and ongoing challenges facing the economy, Lou Qinjian, spokesperson for the third session of the 14th National People’s Congress (NPC), stated that the supporting conditions for long-term economic development remained intact.

He added that the fundamental trends for sound economic growth also remained unchanged, reinforcing confidence in the country’s economic prospects.

Lou emphasised that China had a super-sized domestic market and a complete industrial system, with ample room for upgrades in demand, structure, and growth drivers, which provided strong support for economic development.

“This will ensure sufficient flexibility to navigate various risks and challenges,” Lou said.

He also noted that the country was at a critical stage of growth driver transition, with new drivers of growth emerging.(Xinhua/NAN)

March 4, 2025

