MR Olusegun Mojeed, President, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), has been appointed to the 2022-2023 Executive Board of the African Human Resource Confederation (AHRC) as the Secretary-General.

CIPM Head, Corporate and Marketing Communications, Mrs Mariam Obasunloye, made this known in a statement on Monday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the appointment comes after his previous position as the First Deputy Secretary General in the AHRC 2021/2022 executive board.

According to the statement, Mojeed, in his role as the Secretary-General, will supervise inter-sectoral and inter-institutional coherence of activities and programmes.

He will also serve as a sitting observer of the AHRC on the board of the World Federation of People Management Associations (WFPMA).

“Mojeed is the 20th President and Chairman of the Governing Council of the CIPM and is currently the Executive Consultant/Global Head of Practice, BezaleelConsulting Group.

“He is an alumnus of the prestigious Yale School of Management and the University of Lagos respectively, a Centre for Management Development (CMD) certified trainer/consultant and a member of the Association for Talent Development (ATD).

“Mojeed is on the faculty of the University of Lagos Business School (ULBS) as an Industry-Experience Subject Matter Expert,” the statement said.(NAN)

A.I