Clash: Police restores normalcy at Kwara livestock market

THE Kwara Police Command has restored normalcy at the popular Kara (livestock) market at Ijase-IPO, near Ilorin.

The command also assured the people of the state, especially those travelling along Ilorin/Ajase-Ipo/Offa highway of peace and safety.

This is contained in a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Okasanmi Ajayi, on Saturday in Ilorin.

Ajayi said that normalcy had been restored in the area and the road cleared of every barrier.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the clash occured between suspected OPC members and cattle dealers in the market on Aug. 12.

The PPRO said that information received at Ajase-Ipo Divisional Police Command confirmed that some OPC members were passing in a convoy of about 20 vehicles through Kara market.

“A Cow being led across the road by a Fulani herder broke the side mirror of one of the vehicles and it resulted to arguments, then exchange of gun fire by both groups.

“OPC members and Cow dealers in the market fought to the extent that four corpses of unidentified persons were recovered at the scene,” he said.

The PPRO said that a team of conventional police officers were deployed to the scene by the Commissioner of Police, Mr Tuesday Assayomo, to prevent the escalation and killings of more people.

He however said that the four unidentified dead bodies had been evacuated from the scene of the incident and deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital’s mortuary.

Ajayi said that those that sustained injuries were taken to a medical centre at Ajase-Ipo for treatment.

He further said that police officers had been stationed at the scene of the incident to prevent further breakdown of law and order.

“The CP assured that Ajase-Ipo/Offa Road is now clear for movement of goods and services.

“He warned that any body that go there to cause trouble or any form of lawlessness would be arrested and charged to court.

“He called on the people in the area and commuters to go about their lawful business activities without any fear of attack or harassment,” the statement read in part. (NAN)

KN