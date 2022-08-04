Cleen foundation appoints Gad Peter as its executive director

THE Board of Directors of Cleen Foundation, has appointed Mr Gad Peter as its new Executive Director.

Dr Etannibi Alemika, the Chairman, Board of Directors of the foundation said this in a statement in Abuja.

Alemika said that the new executive director had a wealth of experience in the civil society sector as an active advocate for civil and political rights and access to justice.

“Peter has at various times worked with the League for Human Rights (LHR), Centre for the Advocacy of Justice and Rights (CAJR).

“He also worked with the Nigeria Stability and Reconciliation Programme (NSRP) of the British Council, Creative Associates and Equal Access International.

“He has more than 15 years of civil society work experience and has acquired knowledge and skills in human rights advocacy and management of not-for-profit organisations.

“He has a strong interest in areas of good governance, gender mainstreaming, community mobilisation, stakeholders’ management, monitoring, evaluation and learning and project circle management,” he said.

Alemika said that Peter was expected to manage the affairs of the foundation by the appointment.

He urged members of staff and partners of the foundation to work in synergy with the new executive director towards attaining the desired goals.

He assured that the foundation remained committed to its mandate and working relationships with support organisations, agencies and CSO partners in the drive for a secured and safe Nigeria where justice prevailed.(NAN)

