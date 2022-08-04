CLEEN Foundation appoints new Executive Director

THE Board of Directors of CLEEN Foundation has appointed Gad Peter as the Executive Director of CLEEN Foundation.

Gad Peter comes with a wealth of experience in the civil society sector as an active advocate for civil and political rights and access to justice.

Peter had at various times worked with the League for Human Rights (LHR), Centre for the Advocacy of Justice and Rights, CAJR, Nigeria Stability and Reconciliation Programme, NSRP, of the British Council, Creative Associates and Equal Access International.

He has more than 15 years of civil society work experience and has acquired knowledge and skills in human rights advocacy, management of not-for-profit organisations with strong interest in areas of good governance, gender mainstreaming, community mobilisation, stakeholders’ management, monitoring, evaluation and learning and project circle management.

According to the statement by Prof. Etannibi Alemika, Chairman, Board of Directors of the Foundation, Gad Peter will manage and represent CLEEN Foundation.

“We request our partners to cooperate with him in the discharge of the affairs of CLEEN Foundation, and we remain committed to our mandate and relationship with our support organisations, agencies and CSO partners in our drive for a secure and safe Nigeria where justice prevails,” the statement added.

