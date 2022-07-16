Cleric advises youths to shun thuggery, embrace discipline

MR Philip Olaleke of Jesus Reign Church, Ilorin, has admonished youths to shun thuggery, other negative acts and embrace discipline.

Olaleke, who gave the advice in Ilorin on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said youths must shun violence and be of good moral confuct to make an egalitarian society.

According to him, most youths lack moral ethics and behave rudely in the society.

“Youths must stop behaving like thugs and behave decently to fit into the society. You don’t need to be a thug before you can survive in Nigeria.

“Learn to behave morally. Be hard working and stop looking for short cut to make money at all cost.

“Add value to yourself and stop waiting for government to make you. You can make yourself through discipline and determination in life,” he said.

The cleric however called on government at all levels to prioritise youths and provide job opportunities for them.

He also called on NGOs and religious leaders to empower the youths in order to give them a brighter future. (NAN)

