Cleric urges girls to live exemplary lifestyles for Christ

THE Venerable in charge of Iyiowa Odekpe Archdeaconry and Vicar St James Anglican Church, Iyiowa Odekpe, Ven. Chukwunedum Anaekwe has urged girls of the Girls Brigade, Anambra State sector to live a life worthy of emulation as taught by Jesus Christ.

Anaekwe said this during the Girls Brigade training at the Church.

“There is fulfilment in life when one lives within the principles of God; most of the young girls in the society have left the good morals they were taught at home, the church and school and are now following devilish trends confronting the society, homes and Churches.’’

He urged them to desist from imbibing attitudes that could not glorify God but to rely on good morals and principles that would help them live a fulfilled life.

The cleric told the girls to always rely on Psalm 1 in all they do and as a guide to live a prosperous life, wishing them successful participation and deliberation at the event.

The State’s Girls Brigade Commissioner, Mrs. Caroline Ade applauded the Vicar and maintained that the training was borne out of the desire to train the young women on four different areas of human endeavour, namely: spiritual, physical, educational and service to God.

There were trainings on various skills and projects at the event.

***Chinelo Okeke reports from Odekpe.

