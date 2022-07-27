Cleric urges Nigerians to vote for personalities, not parties

THE Prelate of the Methodist Church Nigeria, Most Rev. Samuel Uche, has urged Nigerians to vote for reputable and trustworthy candidates rather than political parties in the 2023 general elections.

Uche gave the charge during an interactive session with newsmen in Umuahia.

He said: “Nigerians don’t have to vote according to parties.

“They should vote according to the antecedents, integrity and credibility of the candidates.

“For me, I will vote for individuals that can deliver.”

He also said that Nigerians should strive to enthrone merit rather than mediocrity and people with controversial credentials and questionable character.

He said that 2023 offered Nigerians the opportunity to vote for the right leaders that would build a strong, virile and viable economy, stable political structure, justice, fairness and equity.

Uche urged political office seekers to embark on issue-based campaigns rather than mudslinging and character assassination against their opponents.

“Candidates should tell Nigerians what they will do to tackle unemployment, insecurity, erratic power supply, poverty and hunger, crisis in the education and health sectors, amongst others,” he said.

He also warned politicians to shun political violence during the campaigns.

He expressed confidence in the ability of the Prof. Mahmood Yakubu-led INEC to conduct credible, free and fair general elections.

“The INEC Chairman and his team have proved to be men of integrity and they know that their integrity is at stake,” he said.

The cleric further said that the Electoral Act, which permits electronic voting and transmission of election results, had helped to eradicate rigging.

He said that the outcome of the recent Osun governorship election had reinforced the hope of Nigerians in the impartiality of the electoral umpire.

The clergyman also said that “Nigeria’s situation is not irredeemable”.

He hoped that Nigeria could be transformed, if the political leaders would abhor corruption and embrace justice and righteousness.

“I would not say that Nigeria is a failed state but we may fail, if we do not work hard,” he said.

He, therefore, challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to devote the remaining period of his administration to change the narrative.

Uche also spoke on the spate of insecurity in the country and charged the Federal Government to muster the political will to deal with the situation.

He expressed concern that relevant security chiefs in the country had not done well enough to arrest the phenomenon.

He described the development as unacceptable, saying that it portended greater danger for the country.

The prelate, who is currently on a valedictory visit to all the Methodist dioceses in the country, thanked the archbishops, bishops and other church leaders for their support to his administration.

Uche, who would retire at 70 on January 29, 2023, expressed joy that the church enjoyed absolute peace during his nine years in the saddle.

He also said that his administration planted 272 churches across the country, built some infrastructure and maintained existing facilities, including the Methodist University.

Uche emerged in 2013 as the first prelate of Igbo extraction since the 170 years of the Methodist Church in the country.

He said he was happy that he did not disappoint the church, Igbo people and Nigerians in general.

He said that his successor would be elected at the National Conference of the Church slated for August in Abuja. (NAN)

C.E