Clerics embark on issuance of identification numbers to Nigerian clergies

CLERICS under the aegis of Christian Association of Clergies in Nigeria (CACN), have embarked on the issuance of identification numbers to all the Christian clergies in the country.

The Association said that the recent appearance of some persons in Bishopric regalia during the unveiling of Kashim Shettima as the All Progressives Congress (APC), 2023 presidential candidate running mate has accentuated the need to issue identification numbers.

The National Coordinator of CACN, His Lordship, Justice Alpha Ikpeama and National Secretary, His Lordship, Bishop Joseph Ajujungwa made this known in a joint press statement issued to newsmen in Onitsha, Anambra State.

They noted that like any other identification number obtainable in developed world, the identification number would be a veritable proof of authenticity within the Christian community.

Ikpeama and Ajujungwa went on to clarify that the measure would equally help to forestall impersonation of any kind that could jeopardize Christian activities in the country.

“It will also serve as a guide for ministers’ information, as a compendium for accessibility of information, offer avenue for partnership and data-bank information generation exchange, a unifying platform to the body of Christ and serve the purpose of globalization.’’

According to the statement, this idea was muted after the clergies reflected and shared their views on the state of affairs and false approach in Christianity and promised to embark on moves toward a rescue mission for the state of Nigerian churches/ministers.

They also said that the issuance would be done in collaboration with the Bible Family Christian Media also known as the Bible Media.

“Bible Media is a global Christian research and publicity network that publishes online to substantiate the supremacy and authority of the Holy Bible, the word of eternal truth, educative information, news, events and stories from region to region, state to state, country to country and continent to continent.

“All other professional bodies, particularly the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) have their identification numbers and even, most recently Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State issued a warning that the native doctors should be identified with identification numbers.”

CACN therefore called on all concerned bodies to cooperate with the clergies and the Bible Media to actualize this noble mission which would be done under each Christian bloc, while six months period would be given for accomplishing same.

The Association congratulated His Eminence, Rt. Rev. Daniel Okoh for his emergence as the new President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and pledged to give him their support.

“Together, we will lift the banner of our Lord Jesus Christ high in Nigeria,’’ they added.

***Uzo Ugwunze reports from Onitsha

C.E