Coal City Football League kicks-off with preliminary stage in Enugu

THE 2022 edition of the Coal City Football League known as “Boulu Ogbe season three, has kicked off with 14 teams battling in the play-off stage.

In a match played inside the Ngwo Park field, Enugu on Tuesday, Nsukka team overpowered Maryland team by 4-3 while Umuchigbo thrashed Abakpa 3-0

Addressing newsmen after the matches, the Chairman, Local Organisiy Committee (LOC) Donbem Chisom, said the organisers decided to embark of the play-off to reduce the number of participating teams.

Chisom, who is the Chief Executive Officer of GOFEC Movies, said many teams were interested in the edition and that accounted for the play-off.

“Many teams declared interest to participate, hence we need to reduce the number to 16 teams where we can have four group made up of four teams.

“Though, we have teams that have qualified to the group stage based on thier performance at the previous editions.

“From this play-off, we will have teams that will join those teams at the group stage which will start on Sept. 18 at the University of Nigeria, Enugu Campus (UNEC) stadium,” he said.

The LOC chairman said that 14 teams were participating at the play-off, adding that the next play off would hold between Trans-Ekuku team and Udi team on Aug. 19.

He said that the last match of the play-off would come up on Aug. 26 to give way for preparation to the main competition.

NAN reports that 2022 edition is being sponsored by Betking Nigeria and supported by Enugu State Football Association, Dream FM, Prime Sports and Energy FM.(NAN)

KN