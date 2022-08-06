THE Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt -Gen Faruk Yahaya, on Friday charged officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army to imbibe maintenance culture .

The COAS gave the charge while inaugurating a newly-built official resident of Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM ) of the Nigerian Army School of Infantry (NASI) in Jaji Military cantonment in Kaduna state .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the COAS was represented by the Commander Infantry Corps, Nigerian Army, Maj.-Gen. Victor Ezugwu.

Ezugwu said , “The COAS in his quest to restore the dignity of the senior cadre of the soldiers, has started a policy to give a befitting residence to all regiment sergeant majors of all the divisions and all the corps, all the schools in the army up to battalion level.

“Just to dignify the office of regimentals sergeants majors because they are the highest ranking soldiers among the soldiers corps. So he has kept his promise.

“He has delivered one to the RSM of the Infantry Corps headquarters and he had delivered this one to the NASI RSM.

“And you can see it is a very well furnished and well constructed building just to make him put in more in his job and to encourage younger soldiers to aspire to the highest office among soldiers that there is something that is waiting for you.

According to him, this is phase one, phase two will be the vehicle, the vehicles are in two parts; first is an official vehicle which is a Hilux car, second would be another Hilux that he is going to use when he is to retire.

“So I want to express our gratitude on behalf of the entire Infantry Corps and Commandant NASI, to the Chief of Army staff for keeping his promise to go into this project and we are very happy about it.

“The advice to beneficiary is the issue of maintenance culture, one of the pains of Nigeria is that we don’t maintain facilities, I have spoken to him and he has given me his word he’s going to maintain it .

“Secondly to whom much is given, much is expected.

“We want him to deliver as a RSM, the father of the soldiers, discipline and mentor other younger soldiers so that they will be like him, if not better than him. So he has a lot to do, ” he said.

Ezugwu advised the beneficiary to know he had reached the peak of his career and should try to end it on a high note.

“He should avoid anything that is not befitting of his rank and status now so that he does not have any issue at all.”

The beneficiary in his remarks, Master Warrant Officer, Wakaya Andrew, the NASI regimental Sergeant major, appreciated the COAS for “recognising us and building this accomodation for us and the Nigerian Army”.

“I want to thank my Corps commander who has come to commission this house on behalf of Chief of Army Staff .

“My advice to junior soldiers is dedication, commitment and loyalty to your superior, hardworking is very important.

“Discharge your duty in the absence of your commander, ” he said.

He said hardwork, dedication and discipline were the bedrock of any military.(NAN).

