COAS’s wife lauds Gov. Ugwuanyi’s support to military, NAOWA

THE Wife of the Chief of Army Staff, Mrs Salamatu Yahaya, has lauded Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his administration’s intervention and support to the military to discharge its responsibilities in the state.

Yahaya, who is the National President, Nigerian Army Officers’ Wives Association (NAOWA), also expressed appreciation to Gov. Ugwuanyi for his numerous support and kind gesture to the military.

She further thanked the governor for the assistance his administration had given to the NAOWA chapter of 82 Division of the Nigerian Army in realising its set objectives.

She had led members of NAOWA on a courtesy visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi at the Government House, Enugu.

“For your interventions and maximum support you have been giving NAOWA we sincerely appreciate you,” she said.

Yahaya was in Enugu on official visit to the 82 Division to meet and interact with members of NAOWA and the general members of the Barracks community and inaugurate some projects in the NAOWA Group of Schools in Enugu.

She further lauded Ugwuanyi for the prevailing peaceful environment in the state.

She added that “we are also here to commend you (Ugwuanyi) as the Chief Security Officer of the state on how you have been able to make Enugu calm.

“We also appreciate you for the cooperation as well as the good backing you have been giving the officers and men here.”

She explained that NAOWA was a humanitarian association basically established to provide bonding and solidarity among the wives of the officers.

She said the body gradually expanded its objectives to ameliorating the plight of the less unfortunate among them.

The Chief of Army’s wife, equally thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for the warm reception in spite of his busy schedule and expressed confidence that they would“have a very pleasant stay here in the Coal City state”.

Earlier, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj.- Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, informed the Chief of Army Staff’s wife that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration had been of great assistance to the NAOWA 82 Division chapter as well as the military.

According to him, “part of the brief I received when I assumed office was that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration assisted in the construction of the Secretariat and even the Vocational Training Centre in the Barracks.

Welcoming the Army chief’s wife to the Government House, Enugu, Gov. Ugwuanyi said the state was delighted at her visit to the Coal City.

The governor also appreciated the contributions of the Military in providing security to the state.

Gov. Ugwuanyi therefore paid glowing tributes to the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.- Gen. Farouk Yahaya and the entire Army High Command for their professionalism and steadfastness.

The governor commended the GOC 82 Division, Maj.- Gen. Lagbaja, for his cooperation and support, and wished Mrs Yahaya and her entourage a successful outing and memorable stay in Enugu. (NAN)

