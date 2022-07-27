Commissioner pledges to reposition transport sector for economic development in Enugu

THE new Commissioner for Transport in Enugu State, Dr Peter Omeje, has pledged to reposition Transport sector to push economic and human development within the state.

Omeje, who assumed office barely a week, gave the assurance while declaring open a one-day Transport Stakeholders’ Forum in Enugu on Tuesday.

He stated that with the increase in population, there was need to develop a transport sector in the light of realities, to avoid negative effect of uncoordinated transport system on the economy of the state and nation.

“A good transportation system plays a significant role in shaping and growing economies, as I hope that participants in this event will lead to decisions that will set the Enugu State economy on a better course and provide safety environment.

“Transport sector is certainly one that no society or nation can afford to ignore without suffering grievous consequences.

“An efficient transport system is indeed a critical component of economic development, globally and nationally.

“This is because among other benefits, it does not only reduce costs for passengers and freight movements, but also increases productivity and reduces losses,” he said.

The Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Chief Ogbonna Idike, said that the forum was meant to review and discuss the identifiable challenges facing transport system in the state.

Idike said that the Forum would be first of its kind in the state, adding that it involved broad base stakeholders within the transport sector and concerned individuals in the state.

He noted that the ministry was not interested in collecting money from members of the public but on the safety and welfare of residents using the roads within the state.

“We are emphasising on education and reorientation of all road users, especially drivers, whether commercial or private drivers and Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi always stressed on the safety and welfare of all residents.

“So, we want stakeholders to be open and tell us how we can make the transport system better and we come out with an actionable communiqué that works and ensures to keep the roads flowing steadily,” he said.

The state’s Deputy Commissioner of Police (Operations), Mr Olasoji Akinbayo, urged commercial motorists to cooperate and make the roads safe and flowing always.

Akinbayo urged the various transport unions to caution their members and ensure they didn’t escalate current hardships with traffic lock and distorting the businesses of other residents of the state.

“The police will support the ministry to ensure compliance to traffic rules and ensure we have traffic mobile court to ensure we take traffic issues seriously for the benefit of all,” he said.

Chief Benjamin Ikah, the Special Assistant to Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Transport Matters, advised various transport unions to device means of checking unruly members among their fold, monitor and supervise their activities.

Ikah said: “The state government has provided new roads and rehabilitated dilapidated ones, while we owe the government and other residents a continuous flow of traffic as transporters operating in the state.”

The stakeholders forum was attended by commercial luxury bus and mini-bus associations, taxi cabs associations, tricycle and motorcycle associations as well as the officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps and other stakeholders. (NAN)

C.E