Commissioner seeks improved security in sub-urban settlements of Lagos 

A Commissioner in the Lagos State Civil Service Commission, Mr Tunde Seriki, has called for improved security in the sub-urban settlements of the state.

Seriki made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) on Thursday in Epe.

He said that the spate of insecurity in sub-urban settlements in the state had become worrisome.

The commissioner decried the surge in cases of kidnapping, robbery and cultism in the Epe area of the state.

According to him, high level surveillance and intelligence gathering are crucial to engendering law and order in the area.

Seriki stated that it was necessary to tackle insecurity in order to promote development.

”Every nation is tackling insecurity in their own ways, we cannot afford to fold our arms and watch criminals take over our communities.

”Security agencies, local vigilante groups and all of us should work together to fight crime and insecurity before it becomes too late,” he urged.

The commissioner urged security agencies to establish a stronger presence in the sub-urban areas in order to protect lives and property.

He also called on members of the public to support security agencies with reliable intelligence to enable them to fight crime more effectively.

Seriki commended the Lagos State Government for the measures it had already taken to promote peace, law and order in the interest of the people.(NAN)

KN