PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has joined millions of other sports loving Nigerians in celebrating the athletes that represented Nigeria gloriously in the the 22nd Commonwealth Games, Birmingham 2022.

The president also watched some of the colourful and spectacular moments in the 11-day competition, which had no fewer than 5,000 athletes representing 72 nations and territories, competing in 280 medal events.

In a statement by his spokesman, Mr Femi Adesina, on Sunday in Abuja, Buhari saluted the memorable display of Team Nigeria athletes.

The president commended the 94 worthy ambassadors that proudly flew the Nigerian flag in nine sporting events.

He lauded them for those exciting moments when the medalists brought smiles to people’s faces by breaking world, national and games records, as well as achieving personal bests in their career.

He noted with delight the 35 medals, including 12 gold, 9 silver and 14 bronze harvested already on the late evening of the 10th day of the Games, and more medals likely for the country on the last day,

The president thanked the shining stars of Nigeria for competing among the best in the world and displaying the God-given attributes of the real Nigerian- never give up, strive to the end.

According to the President, it is noteworthy that majority of the medals so far, including 12 gold for the country, were championed by the nation’s talented young women and girls.

These, he said, include multi medalist Tobi Amusan (100m Women’s Hurdle and 4x100m Relay), Favour Ofili, Rosemary Chukwuma, Grace Nwokocha (4x100m Relay) and Miesinnei Mercy Genesis (50 kg),

Other are, Blessing Oborududu (57 kg) and Odunayo Adekuoroye (57kg) in Women’s Freestyle wrestling; as well as Adijat Adenike Olarinoye (55kg) and Rafiatu Folashade Lawal (59kg) in Women’s weightlifting.

Other gold medalists are Folashade Oluwafemiayo, Women’s heavyweight Para Powerlifting, Eucharia Iyiazi, Women’s shot put, Chioma Onyekwere and Goodness Nwachukwu in Women’s Discus throw, and Ese Brume, long jump.

‘‘We are proud of these achievements and the memories will linger with the nation forever and for me this is a special moment and a fitting parting gift, being my last Commonwealth Games as Head of State,” he said.

The president also lauded the coaching crew and team officials for the passion towards the development of sports in the country.

He assured them that history would remember them for all their contributions in making the athletes shine in the international arena. (NAN)

A.I