Community leader lauds UNFPA interventions on maternal health, others in Sokoto

ALHAJI Sani Umar-Jabbi, the District Head of Gagi in Sokoto South Local Government Area of Sokoto State, has lauded UN Population Fund (UNFPA) interventions on maternal health in the area.

Umar-Jabbi said the maternal health and other supports had enhanced citizens’ lives in the state.

He made the remark when the UNFPA Programme Coordinator, Lead Officer, Kaduna Decentralised Office in Kaduna, Dr Polycarpe Takou, visited him in his palace.

He said the interventions had broaden public accessibility to healthcare services, especially on maternal health where associated deaths had drastically reduced.

He explained that the UNFPA built a labour waiting room for pregnant women at Gagi Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC), describing the initiative as “distinct.”

He said that the waiting room had reduced the sufferings of pregnant women during labour, as most of them travelled long distances to the PHC.

He noted that the Gagi PHC is being patronised by about 60 communities in three neighboring local government areas but due to banditry activities, most communities have relocated to the area which contributed to the upsurge of patients.

He added that “many pregnant women seek accommodation in houses near the Gagi PHC to wait for delivery, as they find it difficult to go back to their homes in distant communities and start going to the centre again.

“The women prefer to stay around the PHC when due for delivery to avoid complications.

“The well furnished labour waiting room had help pregnant women from distant places to stay near the PHC until delivery.

“The labour waiting room has touched the lives of many women, while the PHC’s labour room has been upgraded, furnished and equipped for the women’s comfort.

“Before the UNFPA intervention in Gagi PHC, we used to record between six to 12 child deliveries in a month, however, with the improved services supported by UNFPA, the figure has increased to above 90 child deliveries per month.

“The intervention has increased access to overall family health, as community members are educated on importance of healthcare services through UNFPA support,” Umar-Jabbi said.

He explained that measures to maintain the facilities were put in place by PHC management and community groups because community ownership of projects was incorporated in all the programmes.

“This would also strengthen complete healthcare system and reduce maternal and infant mortality,” he said.

The district head also said that pregnant women attending antenatal care at different places came to Gagi PHC for delivery, while pregnant women in labour with suspected complications and those from poor family background and distant places are being prioritised at the established waiting room.

At the Maryam Abacha Women and Children Hospital which has a Vesicovaginal Fistula (VVF) Treatment Centre, the Chief Medical Director, Dr Maryam Abacha, said UNFPA impacted positively on the lives of VVF patients because they receive free treatment, care and empowerment support there.

Lawal said the support led to upgrade of structures and equipment which enhanced fistula services and canvassed for further possible collaborations to enhance the wellbeing of citizens.

The team also inspected the Nana Khadija referal centre where Gender-Based Violance (GBV) survivors are being treated and supported in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Takou also inspected facilitaties, equipment, records and interacted with workers during the visit, which was part of his four-day maiden state working tour in Sokoto State. (NAN)

