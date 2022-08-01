COP27: Japan may never leave coal behind.

By Anthony Isibor.

AS top global politicians, business leaders, climate activists, and others get ready for the next United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP27 in Egypt from Nov. 7 to 18th, 2022, Japan takes a dive at its key energy sources, their performance, and an outlook for 2022 ahead of the conference.

With most countries of Africa declaring the decade of gas as its own energy transition model to give room for the 2050 Net Zero target, Japan says it is looking to carbon capture technology to smooth its own transition as engineering firms like Mitsubishi Heavy Industries are very keen to promote this, while Kansai Electric is one of the most enthusiastic power utilities.

However, an exclusive report from Japan NRG suggests that Japanese Energy Source has for a long period of time remained largely dependent on coal. For instance, the price it paid for thermal coal in 2021 rose more than any other fuel it imported for power generation: up to 180%.

Japan’s government, which signaled plans to close over 80% of the nation’s coal-fired plants in the summer of 2020, and retire coal into a narrow role of backup generation, has continued to power coal-fired energy generation.

In fact, “The Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry, METI, which is responsible for the power system, has begged some utilities not to close older coal plants or rather, to restart others because of potential capacity shortages during winter,” says the report.

Japan may have continued to renew its coal plants as it advanced in technology as the reports also indicate that “Japan’s coal-fired plants are newer and cleaner than similar facilities in Europe and North America.

“More importantly, coal has traditionally been the cheapest source and, as a result, was embraced by the industry. When METI announced plans to close most coal plants by 2030, the biggest resistance came not from the power utilities, but from manufacturers, which own more coal-fired units. Makers of chemicals, steel, concrete and other industrial goods claimed that shutting their in-house coal plants would leave them exposed to market prices for electricity, slashing profitability and increasing energy supply security risks.

Leaving coal behind may never happen in Japan soon.

The report adds that to make the transition from burning coal to burning hydrogen, Japan believes it will be necessary to add the latter into the mix in stages. Starting with ammonia or hydrogen co-firing at 20%, overall CO2 emissions at thermal plants should decline. Moving the fuel mix to 40% ammonia/60% coal can lower a power station’s emissions to the same level as if it were running on natural gas.

“After over a year of expert panel debates on how to decide which coal-fired plants should close, the idea seems to have died, both because of the short-term need for capacity during winter periods and the long-term plan to transform thermal plants to run on ammonia and hydrogen. As things stand, very few coal plants in Japan will close soon. In fact, in the coming years, more new capacity will be added.

“Opponents say this is simply a way of prolonging the lifespan of coal generation and question the emissions associated with ammonia or hydrogen production. But, when you ask METI they say that eliminating coal in Japan, and Asia more broadly, is simply not realistic in the short to medium-term. Despite the wishes of many at COP26, coal will not be making an exit any time soon.

Realnews reports that with the call for a halt in the production of fossil fuel, the COP27 will definitely be raucous and eventful just as last year’s COP meeting in Glasgow.

As recent surges in power and heating prices in Europe, as well as weather disruptions across the world alters the consensus on the energy transition, African countries are calling for fairness, realism, and the economies of advantage to take the center stage in the efforts towards transitioning to a cleaner energy source,

Although the end part of the COP26 saw an early rise in the preference of renewable sources of energy over the more traditional sources like oil, gas, and coal, there were relative newcomers, too: hydrogen, ammonia, and battery storage, among others.

First published- Feb. 24, 2022 @ 17:17 GMT

