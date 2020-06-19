NO fewer than 4,000 people in Sokoto state have benefitted from the Federal Government’s palliatives to alleviate the harsh economic realities occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The State Chairman, Zakkat and Endowment Commission, Malam Muhammad Maidoki, disclosed this on the final day of the distribution of the palliatives by the Federal Government in the state.

Maidoki said that 23 out of the 86 districts in the state had benefitted from the palliatives with 100 people receiving 20 kg bag of rice each and four litters of vegetable oil in the districts.

“Also, 50 people got 50 kg bag of rice each and four litters of vegetable oil in Gagi district.

“In addition, 116 people were selected from our various Mosque committees across the state, 472 from various organisations and 140 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), each got 25 kg bag of rice and four litters of vegetable oil.

“Moreover, today at the grand finale, we gave out the remaining part of the Federal Government’s palliatives to 350 Orphan mothers with each mother getting 20 kg bag of rice and N500 cash from the commission,” he said.

He commended the Federal Government for the gesture and called on the beneficiaries to continue to pray for the leaders, the peace of the country and end to all crimes and criminality as well as COVID-19 pandemic.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Sokoto state government began the distribution of the palliatives on May 23, and handed over the activity to the state Zakkat and endowment commission.

Inaugurating the distribution, Dr Ali Inname, Commissioner for Health and Chairman, Sokoto State Taskforce on COVID-19, said that the palliatives were received through Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development.

According to Inname, the aim of the gesture is to alleviate the harsh economic realities occasioned by measures imposed to curtail the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country.

He said that the state government had chosen the state Zakkat and endowment commission to undertake the distribution of the items, which include of 1,800 50kg bags of rice and 600 of 25 litres of vegetable oil. (NAN)

– Jun. 19, 2020 @ 17:29 GMT |

