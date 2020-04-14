AS COVID-19 takes hold of African economies, African business leaders are challenged with new risks and uncertainty. Africa.com has partnered with faculty of Harvard Business to lead a four week webinar series, “Crisis Management for African Business Leaders.”

The webinar series will feature panel discussions led by the faculty, in conversation with African business leaders including:

Welela Dawit, CFO, GE Africa

Kuseni Dlamini, Chair, Massmart

Kunle Elebute, Chairman, KPMG Africa

Foluso Philips, Chair, Philips Consulting

Funke Opeke, Founder and CEO, MainOne

Jay Ireland, Former President and CEO, GE Africa

Admassu Tadesse, Chief Executive, Trade and Development Bank

Fred Swaniker, Founder & CEO, African Leadership Group

Sim Tshabalala, Chief Executive, Standard Bank Group

Rob Shuter, President/CEO, MTN Group Ltd.

The four webinars are as follows:



April 15

Leadership in Times of Crisis, led by Linda Hill, Ph.D., Harvard Business School Professor of Business Administration, Faculty Chair, Leadership Initiative

April 22

Liquidity – Managing Cash Flow When Revenue & Funding Dry Up, led by Kunle Elebute, Chair of KPMG Africa

April 29:

This Isn’t the West – How Africa’s Informal Sector Reacts to COVID-19, led by Hakeem Belo-Osagie, Harvard Business School Senior Lecturer of Business Administration

May 6:

Strategic Planning in the Face of Uncertainty, led by Andy Zelleke, Ph.D., Harvard Business School Senior Lecturer of Business Administration

All webinars take place on Wednesdays, for 1.5 hours, commencing at:

9:00 EDT (New York) | 14:00 WAT (Nigeria/UK) | 15:00 CAT (South Africa) | 16:00 EAT (Kenya)

Teresa Clarke, Chair and Executive Editor of Africa.com, said: “We are moved beyond words with the generosity shown by African business leaders and Harvard faculty to set aside their own tremendous challenges today, in order to share their best thinking with other African business leaders on how they are taking companies forward and protecting the communities they serve.”

