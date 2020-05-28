THE World Health Organisation (WHO) on Thursday reported that COVID-19 cases in Africa as at May 26 had risen to over 123, 000.

The WHO Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, gave the update on its official twitter handle @WHOAFRO.

“There are over 123,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 50,000 recoveries and 3,600 deaths,’’ it said.

The figures show that South Africa, Algeria and Nigeria have the highest reported cases in the continent.

According to the report, South Africa has 25,937 cases and 552 deaths, followed by Algeria with 8,857 cases and 623 deaths, while Nigeria has 8,733 confirmed cases and 254 deaths.

It said that Ghana had 7,303 reported cases and 34 deaths, while Cameroon recorded 5, 436 confirmed cases and 177 deaths.

The report said that Lesotho, Seychelles and Namibia were countries currently with the lowest confirmed cases in the region.

It said that Lesotho had only two confirmed cases with zero death. Seychelles had 11 reported cases and zero death, while Namibia recorded 22 confirmed cases with no death.

