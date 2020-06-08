THE Akwa Ibom Government on Monday warned some security operatives against disobeying the COVID-19 guidelines and protocols in the state.

The Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Udoh, gave the warning, in a statement, in Uyo.

He said that henceforth, all vehicles coming to the state, irrespective of the owner, would be subjected to prescribed coronavirus entry point protocols.

“The attention of the Akwa Ibom State Government has been drawn to a disturbing trend whereby security operatives indulge in the illegal use of their personal cars, and in some cases official vehicles, to transport passengers through our entry points into the state.

“This act is highly condemnable and unprofessional, especially against the backdrop of the current nationwide ban on interstate travel occasioned by the surge in cases of COVID-19.

“Henceforth, all vehicles coming into the state; including security vehicles and those driven or owned by security personnel, will be subjected to the prescribed COVID-19 entry points protocols.

“All service commanders in the state have been duly informed of this emerging trend,” Udoh said.

The commissioner urged all citizens and residents of Akwa Ibom to contribute their quota by being vigilant.

He urged residents to remain peaceful and comply with NCDC prescribed protocols to stay safe.

NAN

– June 8, 2020 @ 19:10 GMT |

(Visited 21 times, 21 visits today)