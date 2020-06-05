CHIEF of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadiq Abubakar has advised students of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) School of Medical Sciences and Aviation Medicine to be disciplined and proficient in their studies.

Abubakar spoke at the Cap and Strap of the pioneer 38 students of NAF School of Medical Sciences and Aviation Medicine on Friday in Kaduna.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Capping and Strapping marks their beginning and official journey in nursing, qualified to advance to clinical training.

The air force boss was represented by the NAF Air Secretary, AVM Mahmoud Ahmad.

According to him, capping and strapping means the students are on their way to becoming members of one of the noblest professions and have subscribed to its ideals of service.

He said that establishment of the school, particularly the college of nursing, was to consolidate the rapid expansion and upgrading of the medical services branch of NAF.

“It is expected that the school will through its trainings, enhance the human capacity of the medical services to meet contemporary health manpower challenges.

“This is more so, in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic and other diseases that are ravaging our country and other parts of the world.

“I appreciate the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria for granting us accreditation and approval to commence the training of nurses.

“I have no doubt that the school will make us proud by producing polyvalent nurses for NAF and Nigeria,” the air force chief said.

He noted that NAF expected lots from the nurses in setting standards in terms of loyalty, discipline and performance.

“This is in line with the Federal Government position in improving training and retraining of health care manpower to promote the health and socioeconomic wellbeing of the people.

“Our collective commitment to excellence is paramount if the Service is to effectively discharge its constitutional roles.

“The students must take advantage of this opportunity to train and improve themselves.

“Your discipline, proficiency level, hard work, loyalty and perseverance will determine your progress in this Course and the Service in general.

“This is essential for you to provide quality nursing care with integrity, place service before yourself, and become excellent in all you do; which is one of our core values,” Abubakar said.

The Commandant of the school, Air Cdr Glenn Nkanang said those capped were student nurses who have successfully completed their Preliminary Training Session Examination.

Nkanang said that the event marked the completion of the first six months training that would qualify them to start wearing the nurses’ cap.

”The best honour for a student nurse is to be capped or strapped.

“This is because your uniform is going to be complete which is the number one identity of a nurse.

”When your uniform is complete, your status will change and I believe your initiatives, creativity, and responsiveness will equally appreciate.

“But mind you, being capped or strapped has not made you a qualified nurse as you still have a long way to go,” he added.

NAN reports that awards were given to individual students who distinguished themselves, and the event was held under strict COVID-19 protocols. (NAN)

– Jun. 5, 2020 @ 17:39 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)