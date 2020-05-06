SOME university lecturers have called on the Federal Government to ameliorate the adverse effect of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the social and economic life of people in Nigeria.

The lecturers, mostly from the background of Sociology and Political Science, spoke at the second virtual public lecture organised by the Lagos State University (LASU), Ojo,on Wednesday in Lagos.

The lecture was entitled: “Political Economy and the Environmental Context of Covid-19.”

Contributing, Prof. Olabisi Aina

of Sociology and Gender Studies, Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun, said that women and children would bear the highest burden of economy and social strain of the Coronavirus pandemic than other groups.

Aina said that currently, lots of women and children were experiencing increase in domestic violence, adding that lack of access to contraceptives, due to COVID-19, would lead to increase in unwanted pregnancies.

“While COVID-19 affects all segments of the society, the social effects of the pandemic is disproportionate across genders.

“The burden of cost of the pandemic leaves more economy and social strain on women and children, because from global indices, there has been 20 per cent surge in domestic violence.

“It has also been projected that because of the lockdown, women may be unable to access contraceptives, which leads to unplanned pregnancies and increase in population,” Aina said.

She urged the government to develop accurate data, covering gender perspectives in the country.

“It is important that we have an accurate citizens data and comprehensive data bank which will help to identify the vulnerable among us.

“It has become more visible that governments has not taken care of the vulnerable, especially elderly people, homeless and physically challenged individuals.

“These people may not have COVID-19, but they will bear the brunt of the virus, because many of them rely on the government palliatives to sustain themselves,” Aina said.

She said government at all levels needs to improve healthcare system, provide reproductive health and family planning services as well as promote health insurance.

Also, Dr Jameela Yakub, Economics lecturer at LASU, called on the governments to adopt zero interest financing model, grant tax waivers to households, businesses and spend more on agriculture, which could help to drive speedy economic recovery in Nigeria.

Yakub also said that economic impact of the pandemic would be severe in the coming days.

“Nearly half of jobs would be lost, global poverty would increase and more than half a billion people would be pushed into poverty, leading to a global recession.

“Many micro-entrepreneurs will close shop, there will be a decline in investment and an increase in government expenditures.

” Prolonged COVID-19 and poor oil price will impact negatively on the Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) allocation to State and Local Governments.

“Hence, institutions such as universities have to look inward to improve their internally generated revenue,” she said.

In his remarks, Prof. Ayo Omotayo, Director, Centre for Planning Studies, Lagos State University, said that some of the environmental factor implications caused by COVID-19 include population density and city morphology.

Others are intra/inter-city movement, humidity, wind speed and built environmental mediated pathways.

Omotayo said that Lagos State, being the most hit state in Nigeria, could recover by defining urban system resilience, examining expected disasters, understanding the diffusion techniques and categorisation of areas on the basis of scientific criteria.

Similarly, Dr Mudasiru Suraj, an Associate Professor and former Head of Department, Political Science, LASU, explained that nations were currently enmeshed in competing interests, thereby limiting resources for COVID-19. (NAN)

