Wife of Anambra Governor, Dr. Ebelechukwu Obiano, has given succor to 100 visually impaired and physically challenged persons to cushion the impact of the lockdown of the state due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The governor’s wife handed over the items in Aguleri, Anambra East Local Government Area of the state on Friday.

According to her, the palliative was to alleviate the pain of the restriction of movement arising from coronavirus ravaging the world.

Obiano, who is the founder of the Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ), an NGO through which she touches lives of the lowly, said that her action was necessitated by the negative effect of the lockdown.

Obiano said that the palliatives which include cartons of noodles, tomato, salt, cereals and cash which were handed out to the beneficiaries would reduce the level of their hardship.

“These items will be useful to you and your immediate families during this difficult time and I urge you to be calm and keep the precautionary measures for your safety,” she said.

Mr Maduka Okeke, one of the beneficiaries, thanked Obiano for her kind gesture and prayed that God would continue to bless her and her husband.

Mrs Ifediogo Nwoye, a beneficiary of the palliative said that she was grateful to be among the beneficiary and appealed to Obiano not to relent in her charity work as God would continue to bless her.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that Obiano had earlier given similar palliatives to the Association of Persons Living with Sickle Cell Disorder and Persons Living with HIV and AIDS. (NAN)

