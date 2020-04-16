THE Anambra State Primary pupils and their Secondary schools counterparts have commended the state government for the migration of classrooms into radio, television studios and Facebook.

This has been made possible through the cooperation between the Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) and the Anambra State Ministry of Basic Education.

The children, who were happy at the development, said that the government had by the initiative, demonstrated love for them.

They added that through the on-air-teaching, they would no longer be adversely affected by indefinite closure of schools, occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic, threatening the world.

Master Okwudili Umegbolu of Community Secondary School Agulu praised the government through the Basic Education Commissioner, Prof. Kate Omenugha, for driving the process.

He stressed the need for parents and guardians to be sensitised on the importance of allowing their children and wards to be part of the programme.

Chidumaga Nnaemeka of St. Mary The Virgin Convent, Ufuma, in her reaction, thanked the Managing Director, ABS, Uche Nwora, for providing an alternative and unique platform for their lessons.

According to her, Coronavirus pandemic disrupted their lessons, but for the on-air-teaching programme has restored the lessons.

She promised to inform her fellow students to be part of this timely initiative of the government in order to cover the gaps occasioned by closure of schools.

Uju Chukwuka of Ezeike of High School, Nibo said that she heard from a relation in the UK that “on-air-teaching” was the vogue since the lockdown in their area too’’, while Chinelo Chukwuka of the Central School Nibo urged parents to endeavour to provide radios that use replaceable batteries for their children.

